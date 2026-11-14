Eugene has a nice mix of hands-on roles right now, from student housing to auto lots to healthcare facilities. If you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Yugo

Yugo Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Pay: $70,000 – $75,000/year

Lead a student housing community and oversee leasing, resident relations, budgeting, and maintenance operations. This role comes with comped onsite housing eligibility, 3 weeks PTO, 11 paid holidays, 401(k) with 4% match, and a full medical, dental, vision package.

Employer: Kendall Auto Group

Kendall Auto Group Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour (with automatic increases over time)

Entry-level role keeping the dealership lot sharp: wash and vacuum vehicles, move and fuel cars, and help with light janitorial work. Comes with PTO + sick leave, medical, dental, vision, paid life insurance, 401(k), and discounts on parts, service, and vehicles for your immediate family.

Employer: Volare Health, LLC – Hillside Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: On-call

Pay: $21.00 – $26.00/hour (DOE)

Support building and grounds upkeep in a healthcare setting, handling minor repairs, preventative maintenance, and safety checks. You’ll work closely with the Maintenance Director and get dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.