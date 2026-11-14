📢 4J asks families to help protect student devices

Eugene School District 4J is facing a funding shortage for fixing and replacing student iPads and laptops. Since 2020, every student has a device, and repair costs have gone way up. With reserves now depleted, the district expects to run out of money for this expense early this fall.

This year, schools are sending home technology use agreements for all parents to read and sign. These explain how devices are used in class and what’s expected from students to keep them in good shape.

Families are asked to:

Review the device care guidelines with their student

with their student Read and sign the technology use agreement sent home from school

the technology use agreement sent home from school Make sure students understand how to use and care for their district-owned computers so they can be returned undamaged

The district’s technology department has also shared a proposed three-year roadmap to replace aging iPads (K–5) and laptops (middle and high school) while trying to control rising repair and replacement costs.