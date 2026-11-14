Eugene’s tech scene is steady and growing, with options from hands-on repair work to senior security and game design roles. Here are several solid IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Zynga

Zynga Location: Eugene, OR (global gaming company)

(global gaming company) Type: Full-time

Salary: Listed CA range $100,200–$148,320/year (final pay depends on location and experience)

This role leads design for a new mobile game—owning events, live ops, balancing, and new feature ideas. Great fit if you’ve shipped games, love mobile F2P, and want big-company benefits plus bonus/equity potential.

Employer: Mobile Kangaroo

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$24.00/hour

Hands-on role fixing Windows, Mac, and Android devices, with both in-store and field work. Good for people who like direct customer contact and tinkering with hardware, with benefits like health insurance, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: National Business Solutions

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $60,000–$65,000/year + commissions on hardware, projects, and after-hours calls

Lead-level MSP role mixing helpdesk, onsite support, server/network work, and project leadership. Ideal if you have 5+ years in an MSP, enjoy mentoring junior techs, and want strong benefits plus weekday hours.

Employer: Eugene Water and Electric Board (EWEB)

Location: Eugene, OR (hybrid; must live in Oregon)

(hybrid; must live in Oregon) Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,523.58–$120,654.48/year

Senior security role owning SAP access, SoD, audits, and identity governance across SAP and other enterprise apps. Great match if you have 3–5 years in security/IAM, SAP S/4HANA experience, and want public-utility stability and strong benefits.

Employer: Alaska Communications

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45.31–$51.03/hour

Journeyman-level field/network role working on VoIP switches, transport systems, Ethernet switches, routers, and more. Best for folks with telecom/apprentice background who don’t mind travel and like deep hands-on network work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.