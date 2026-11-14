Eugene’s sales scene is busy right now—good mix of entry-level and pro roles, many with strong commission upside. If you like talking with people and being out in the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway (Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Eugene)

Lithia & Driveway (Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Eugene) Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: Commission pay plan with bonus incentives (no cap listed)

Work with a huge inventory and steady customer traffic at a major dealership. Training, growth paths, and medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and vehicle discounts are all part of the package.

Employer: Comcast

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Base $46,500; Target total comp $80,500+ (base + commission; upside for overachievers)

Door-to-door and event-based sales of Xfinity services in local neighborhoods. You’ll walk your turf, talk with homeowners, and manage your own daily plan—ideal if you like being outside and want a clear path to $80K+ with strong performance.

Employer: Brightside Windows

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Listed as Full-time , description says Part-time W-2 (clarify with employer)

Listed as , description says (clarify with employer) Pay: $17+ per hour guaranteed, plus bonuses; stated range $65,000–$125,000 per year

No sales experience needed—just a good attitude and comfort talking to people. You’ll walk neighborhoods, chat with homeowners, and set appointments, with training, coaching, and room to grow as the company expands.

Employer: Canyon Creek Financial LLC

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Independent contractor, full-time style schedule

Pay: Short-term weekly base draw, uncapped commissions and bonuses; first-year estimate $80,000–$110,000+

Face-to-face B2B insurance sales with a built-in leadership track. You’ll visit local businesses, help them with supplemental benefits, and mentor newer reps as you grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility in schedule, territory, or experience level if you’re the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.