Eugene’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed and experienced. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Eugene, OR.

Employer: Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Location: Eugene, OR (and nearby towns)

(and nearby towns) Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.53/hour, Daily Pay for select positions

This role supports seniors and people with disabilities in their homes—helping with personal care, light housekeeping, and companionship. Good fit if you’re a CNA with 2+ years home care experience and want flexible hours with a large home care company.

Employer: Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Location: Eugene, OR (and nearby towns)

(and nearby towns) Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

(and part-time options) Pay: $21.03/hour, differential pay for CNAs, Daily Pay for select positions

Entry-level caregiving with flexible scheduling—help with personal care, light cleaning, meals, and rides to appointments. Great if you have a HS diploma or 1 year in-home care, can pass a background check, and want steady hours with a big, established home care provider.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America (Valley West)

Life Care Centers of America (Valley West) Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time, PRN

Pay: $38 – $46.32/hour DOE + shift differentials

+ shift differentials Schedule: Day & evening shifts; new grads welcome

Work in a skilled nursing facility providing long-term care and short-term rehab. Comes with CEUs, student loan repayment, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and career advancement in a large national network.

Employer: AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Location: Eugene, OR (field + office)

(field + office) Type: Full-time

Pay: Compensation based on experience, location, and role level

Provide advanced respiratory care to ventilator-dependent patients at home, including assessments, education, and discharge support. Ideal if you have an AMA-approved RT degree, RT license, 1+ year ventilator experience, CPR, and a driver’s license, and like a mix of field work and clinical documentation.

Employer: Laurel Hill Center

Laurel Hill Center Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time, on-site

Provide psychiatric assessment, diagnosis, and medication management for adults with serious mental health needs in a community setting. Best for a PMHNP or experienced NP with Oregon licensure (or eligibility) who values recovery-focused, person-centered care and team-based work.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25 – $26/hour

Support the pharmacist with filling prescriptions, customer service, insurance claims, and inventory in a busy retail pharmacy. Good match if you have solid math and computer skills, can work evenings/weekends, and either have or are willing to earn PTCB certification.

Employer: Praxis Health

Praxis Health Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Pay: $160,000 – $175,000 base salary DOE + sign-on/quality bonus

+ sign-on/quality bonus Schedule: 4 clinic days (32 patient hours) + admin day, no nights/weekends/holidays

Team-based advanced primary care with flexible visit lengths, light call, and strong support. Great for a licensed PA (1+ year primary care preferred) who wants sustainable hours, comprehensive benefits, and a mission-driven, independent network.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Provide inpatient, residential, and community behavioral health nursing, including assessments, med administration, crisis response, and de-escalation. Best for an RN with strong psych skills who’s comfortable in fast-paced, high-acuity mental health settings.

Employer: TRITAL Care

TRITAL Care Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Internship / Contract (36–40 hrs/week)

Outpatient orthopedic setting with 2 PT and 1 PTA openings, 36 hours guaranteed and potential up to 40 (OT pre-approved). They’ll accept new grads, PTAs, and first-time travelers, so this is a nice way to build experience in outpatient ortho.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person, and roles in Eugene’s healthcare world tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.