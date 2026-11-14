Eugene’s grocery scene is busy, and stores are hiring for front-line roles that keep things running. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these could be a good fit.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the produce department, keeping displays fresh, clean, and well-stocked. You’ll help customers find what they need, suggest items, and support the department manager with sales, quality checks, and safety.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you greet customers, bag groceries, and run the register. Good for someone who likes a fast pace, talking with people, and learning the basics of retail and cash handling.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the Kroger role, but at Fred Meyer. You’ll help at the check stands, handle different payment types, and keep the front end clean and welcoming for shoppers.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.