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🐱 Gentle Seniors & Playful Kittens Waiting for Homes in Eugene
Eugene has some very special cats hoping for loving homes. From a calm senior to tiny kittens, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.
Friend
- Status: Adoptable senior cat at Greenhill Humane Society
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream / ivory (mostly)
- Already neutered: Yes
- Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society
- Phone: (541) 689-1503
Friend was originally brought in as a found cat from the 1100 block of W 27th Ave in Eugene (around 11/12/2026) and arrived already neutered. He is now listed as available for adoption at Greenhill, and could be a wonderful match if you’re looking for a calmer, older companion.
If you think Friend might be your missing cat, or you’re interested in adopting him, please call the shelter.
👉 Meet Friend and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Calcium
- Status: Adoptable kitten at Greenhill Humane Society
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / blue
- Ready to go home: After spay surgery is completed
- Adoption fee includes:
- Spay surgery
- Current vaccinations
- Permanent microchip ID
- Certificate for a free follow-up (per shelter listing)
- Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society
- Phone: (541) 689-1503
Calcium is a young gray kitten who will be ready to go home once she’s spayed. Greenhill reminds adopters that kittens need lots of attention and social time in their first 6 months. They also recommend adopting two kittens together to help with play and socialization.
If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of love, Calcium could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Calcium and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cobalt
- Status: Adoptable kitten at Greenhill Humane Society
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray / blue (mostly)
- Ready to go home: After neuter surgery is completed
- Adoption fee includes:
- Neuter surgery
- Current vaccinations
- Permanent microchip ID
- Certificate for a free follow-up (per shelter listing)
- Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society
- Phone: (541) 689-1503
Cobalt is a blue-gray baby boy who will be ready to join a family once he’s neutered. Like all young kittens, he’ll need time, play, and gentle guidance as he grows. Greenhill suggests adopting two kittens together so they can learn and play with each other.
If you’re looking for a playful little buddy, Cobalt may be your match.
👉 Meet Cobalt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hydrogen
- Status: Adoptable kitten at Greenhill Humane Society
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / blue (mostly)
- Ready to go home: After spay surgery is completed
- Adoption fee includes:
- Spay surgery
- Current vaccinations
- Permanent microchip ID
- Certificate for a free follow-up (per shelter listing)
- Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society
- Phone: (541) 689-1503
Hydrogen is another sweet gray kitten who will be ready for her new home after her spay. As with her littermates, she’ll need lots of interaction and social time in her first months. Greenhill notes that two kittens together often adjust better and keep each other entertained.
If you’re thinking about a pair, Hydrogen could be a wonderful part of a kitten duo.
👉 Meet Hydrogen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Eugene, OR area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Greenhill Humane Society or calling (541) 689-1503 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.