Eugene has some very special cats hoping for loving homes. From a calm senior to tiny kittens, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.

Status: Adoptable senior cat at Greenhill Humane Society

Adoptable senior cat at Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Cream / ivory (mostly)

Cream / ivory (mostly) Already neutered: Yes

Yes Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

Friend was originally brought in as a found cat from the 1100 block of W 27th Ave in Eugene (around 11/12/2026) and arrived already neutered. He is now listed as available for adoption at Greenhill, and could be a wonderful match if you’re looking for a calmer, older companion.

If you think Friend might be your missing cat, or you’re interested in adopting him, please call the shelter.

👉 Meet Friend and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten at Greenhill Humane Society

Adoptable kitten at Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Gray / blue

Gray / blue Ready to go home: After spay surgery is completed

After spay surgery is completed Adoption fee includes: Spay surgery Current vaccinations Permanent microchip ID Certificate for a free follow-up (per shelter listing)

Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

Calcium is a young gray kitten who will be ready to go home once she’s spayed. Greenhill reminds adopters that kittens need lots of attention and social time in their first 6 months. They also recommend adopting two kittens together to help with play and socialization.

If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of love, Calcium could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Calcium and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten at Greenhill Humane Society

Adoptable kitten at Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Gray / blue (mostly)

Gray / blue (mostly) Ready to go home: After neuter surgery is completed

After neuter surgery is completed Adoption fee includes: Neuter surgery Current vaccinations Permanent microchip ID Certificate for a free follow-up (per shelter listing)

Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

Cobalt is a blue-gray baby boy who will be ready to join a family once he’s neutered. Like all young kittens, he’ll need time, play, and gentle guidance as he grows. Greenhill suggests adopting two kittens together so they can learn and play with each other.

If you’re looking for a playful little buddy, Cobalt may be your match.

👉 Meet Cobalt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten at Greenhill Humane Society

Adoptable kitten at Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Gray / blue (mostly)

Gray / blue (mostly) Ready to go home: After spay surgery is completed

After spay surgery is completed Adoption fee includes: Spay surgery Current vaccinations Permanent microchip ID Certificate for a free follow-up (per shelter listing)

Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

Hydrogen is another sweet gray kitten who will be ready for her new home after her spay. As with her littermates, she’ll need lots of interaction and social time in her first months. Greenhill notes that two kittens together often adjust better and keep each other entertained.

If you’re thinking about a pair, Hydrogen could be a wonderful part of a kitten duo.

👉 Meet Hydrogen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Eugene, OR area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Greenhill Humane Society or calling (541) 689-1503 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.