Eugene has some wonderful dogs waiting at Greenhill Humane Society. Here are a few who could be your next best friend, plus two who may still be looking for their original families.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 7 years old)

Adult (about 7 years old) Gender: Female

Color: White with black

Weight: About 70 pounds

About Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

About Sushi:

Sushi is a mature, medium-sized mixed breed girl who already knows a lot about family life.

Good with dogs? Yes – she has a good history living with calm, friendly dogs . The shelter asks that you bring any dogs in your home to meet her first.

Yes – she has a good history living with . The shelter asks that you to meet her first. Good with cats? Yes – she has a good history living with a kitty . Slow, supervised introductions are recommended.

Yes – she has a good history living with a . Slow, supervised introductions are recommended. Good with kids? Yes – she has a good history with respectful children. Please bring all kids in the home to meet her.

Sushi came to the shelter as an owner surrender, so the staff has helpful background information to share with you. She sounds like a great match for a home that wants a steady, social companion who already has some manners.

👉 Meet Sushi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

About Bucket:

Bucket was found on 11/12/26 near Bolton Hill Road and Vaughn Road in Veneta. He came in not yet neutered.

Right now, staff are trying to find his original family, so he is not yet viewable on the adoption floor. He’s getting time to settle in while the behavior and veterinary teams get to know him.

If you think Bucket might be your missing dog, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Bucket and see details on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White with black

Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

About Quantum:

Quantum was found on 11/11/26 near W 7th Alley and Van Buren St in Eugene. It’s unknown if he is neutered at this time.

Like Bucket, Quantum is new to the shelter, and staff are still looking for his family, so he is not yet on the public adoption floor. He’s being given quiet time to adjust while the team learns more about him.

If you believe Quantum could be your missing dog, please reach out to the shelter.

👉 Meet Quantum and see details on adoptapet

If you’re in the Eugene area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting Greenhill Humane Society or giving them a call at (541) 689-1503. Sharing these pups’ profiles with friends and neighbors can also make a big difference.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.