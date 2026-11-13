Eugene’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and night shifts. Here are a few strong picks in manufacturing and production hiring today.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

This role supports the rental division by unloading soiled items from company trucks and loading clean uniforms, mats, and products back on based on route. Expect fast-paced work, lots of moving and lifting, and strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and paid time off.

Employer: Atkore

Atkore Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time, D Shift (Wed–Fri & every other Sat, 6 PM–6 AM)

Pay: $18.75/hr + $1.00/hr night shift differential (plus possible overtime and other incentives)

You’ll package finished pipe, do basic quality checks, move product with forklifts and pallet jacks, and help keep the production area clean and safe. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, 401(k), paid holidays, and PTO.

Employer: Not listed (heavy industrial manufacturer)

Not listed (heavy industrial manufacturer) Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time (weekends/overtime as needed)

Full-time (weekends/overtime as needed) Salary: Not listed

Work in a long-established heavy industrial shop serving mining, energy, wood products, marine, and steel. You’ll set up and run CNC and manual mills and lathes, read complex blueprints, use overhead cranes to move large parts, and handle precision inspection work.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.