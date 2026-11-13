Eugene’s still busy after dark and on delivery days—good time to land a steady driving job if you’ve got a CDL or solid night-owl energy.

Here are a few solid options hiring now:

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home-improvement deliveries with a mix of driving and customer service. You’ll plan and run delivery routes, load/unload trucks, install and test appliances, and keep up with DOT/CDL rules and daily vehicle checks. Requires Class A or B CDL, valid medical card (or ability to get one), clean MVR, and being 21+.

Note: There’s a duplicate posting for this same role; it’s the same job, so just apply once.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Night shift role helping a brewery move products and materials between sites and distribution points. You’ll run set night routes, do pre/post-trip inspections, keep accurate logs, and follow DOT and safety rules—great if you like quieter roads and a fast-paced production setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.