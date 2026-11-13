Eugene has a steady stream of building, maintenance, and cleaning jobs right now, especially around student housing and senior living. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces safe and tidy, these are worth a look.

Employer: University of Oregon – Physical Education & Recreation

University of Oregon – Physical Education & Recreation Location: Eugene, OR (Student Recreation Center)

(Student Recreation Center) Type: Part-time (0.5 FTE), Regular/Ongoing

Pay: $19.36 – $28.75 per hour

Application deadline: September 20, 2026, 11:55 PM (PT); review began November 29, 2026 and is open until filled

This role keeps the campus pools and spa safe, clean, and running smoothly—water quality, pumps, filters, chemicals, and safety checks. Great fit if you have a Certified Pool Operator or Aquatic Facility Operator cert and at least a year of maintenance or laborer experience.

Employer: The Springs Living, LLC (The Springs at Greer Gardens)

(The Springs at Greer Gardens) Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This is a people-focused housekeeping role in a senior living community, with weekly and deep cleans of apartments and common areas. They highlight immediate hiring, chances to grow, discounted meals, gym access, and a caring, relationship-based environment.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Eugene, OR (mobile, client locations)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll travel to customers and handle full interior and exterior detailing—vacuuming, washing, waxing, and polishing. Good for someone who already has their own detailing gear, likes working independently, and enjoys seeing a car go from dirty to spotless.

Employer: Compass Senior Living

Location: Eugene, OR (multi-site support)

(multi-site support) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior-level role leading facility operations, maintenance, life safety, and capital projects across senior living communities. Ideal if you have 10+ years in facilities/building operations, multi-site leadership, and are comfortable with travel, budgets, vendors, and regulatory compliance.

Employer: Yugo (Eugene Skybox & Courtside student housing)

(Eugene Skybox & Courtside student housing) Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time, Hourly/Non-exempt

Pay: $20 – $22 per hour

This role covers day-to-day property upkeep—work orders, unit turns, basic plumbing, electrical, carpentry, appliance repair, and pool/spa care. Comes with a 401(k) + 4% match, 3 weeks PTO, 11 holidays, wellness time, and paid parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have related openings or flexible options once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.