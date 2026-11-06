🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Eugene

Eugene’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery, housing, and holiday employers all adding staff. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Yugo (The Soto)

Yugo (The Soto) Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Part-time (20–25 hrs/week)

Pay: $13.00/hour + commission potential

Front-desk meets leasing: give tours, help with move-ins, handle calls, and support resident events in a student apartment community. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly, and want experience in property management with 401k match and paid wellness/volunteer days.

Employer: Market of Choice

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time (various departments)

(various departments) Pay: Not listed (varies by role)

One application can connect you to multiple roles: kitchen, bakery, deli, grocery, wine/cheese, and more. Known for promoting from within and offering health, dental, vision, and 401(k) match for long-term growth.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Valley River Center, Eugene, OR

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help run the Santa photo set: lead a seasonal team, solve guest issues, and keep photo operations moving. Great short-term gig if you want leadership experience, flexible hours, and a fun, fast-paced holiday vibe.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix of stocking, cleaning, and helping shoppers find what they need across the store. Good if you like variety, staying active, and want weekly pay, store discounts, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Shop orders for online customers, pick quality items, and prep bags for pickup. Ideal if you enjoy moving around the store, working with a handheld device, and keeping things organized, with flexible hours and weekly pay.

Employer: Market of Choice

Location: Franklin Blvd, Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.10–$18.60/hour to start, growth up to $22.00/hour

Work in the produce department, stocking, trimming, and rotating fresh fruits and veggies while helping customers with picks and questions. Solid choice if you want benefits, 401(k) match, and clear wage growth in a local grocery chain.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for multiple roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.