🚌 Eugene Transportation Jobs with Multiple $25–$32/hr Roles

Eugene’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move—behind the wheel or out on lots—these local transportation jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Pro-MotionPix, LLC

Location: Eugene, OR (Corvallis, Eugene & surrounding areas)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, ~8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Pay: $24.00+ per hour (base pay + per-vehicle photo incentives)

Active, independent field role visiting auto dealerships, moving vehicles, and taking photos/360° spins for online listings. Includes paid training, mileage reimbursement, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, paid time off, uniforms, and no weekend work.

(Same role also listed on Indeed: posting 2)

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $27.26 per hour

Train to operate a tractor-trailer while also working the dock and running a forklift. Good fit if you have or can get a Class A CDL/CLP, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want a path into full driver roles with a major carrier.

(Same role also listed on Indeed: posting 2)

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $32.20 per hour

Local Class A CDL driving job picking up and delivering freight between the service center and customers. You’ll run tractor-trailers (including doubles), handle freight with forklifts/pallet jacks, and need hazmat/tank endorsements (or be willing to add hazmat within 120 days).

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (may include nights/weekends)

Pay: Not listed

Delivery role using company vehicles to bring parts to commercial customers, plus some in-store help and customer service. No CDL needed—just a valid driver’s license, basic auto parts knowledge, and ability to lift/load merchandise; hazmat endorsement and bilingual skills are a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.