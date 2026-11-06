🐶 Gentle Dogs in Eugene Shelters Waiting for Their Families

Some sweet dogs are currently at Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene after being found as strays. They’re listed as adoptable on Adopt-a-Pet, but the shelter is still trying to find their original families.

These pups are not yet on the public adoption floor. If you recognize one, please contact the shelter right away.

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

Found on: 11/5/2026

11/5/2026 Found near: Pioneer Parkway & Centennial, Springfield, OR

Pioneer Parkway & Centennial, Neutered: Came in not yet neutered

Came in Status at shelter: New arrival, not viewable on the adoption floor while staff look for his family and help him settle in.

If you think Marv might be your dog, please call the shelter as soon as possible.

👉 Meet Marv and see details on Adopt-a-Pet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

Found on: 11/2/2026

11/2/2026 Found near: V Street & 10th Street, Springfield, OR

V Street & 10th Street, Spayed: Came in not yet spayed

Came in Status at shelter: New arrival, not on the adoption floor while staff search for her people and help her adjust.

If you recognize Gummy Bear, please reach out to Greenhill right away so she can get back home.

👉 Meet Gummy Bear and see details on Adopt-a-Pet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

Found on: 11/4/2026

11/4/2026 Found near: 480 East Broadway, Eugene, OR

480 East Broadway, Neutered: Came in not yet neutered

Came in Status at shelter: Very new to the shelter, not yet viewable on the adoption floor while staff look for his family and monitor him.

If you think King could be your missing puppy, contact the shelter as soon as you can.

👉 Meet King and see details on Adopt-a-Pet

If you live in the Eugene/Springfield area, please share these dogs with friends and neighbors. You never know who might recognize a familiar face. If you’re interested in adoption, you can also call Greenhill Humane Society at (541) 689-1503 to ask about their current adoptable dogs and next steps.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.