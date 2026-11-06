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🐶 Gentle Dogs in Eugene Shelters Waiting for Their Families
Some sweet dogs are currently at Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene after being found as strays. They’re listed as adoptable on Adopt-a-Pet, but the shelter is still trying to find their original families.
These pups are not yet on the public adoption floor. If you recognize one, please contact the shelter right away.
Marv
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society
- Phone: (541) 689-1503
- Found on: 11/5/2026
- Found near: Pioneer Parkway & Centennial, Springfield, OR
- Neutered: Came in not yet neutered
- Status at shelter: New arrival, not viewable on the adoption floor while staff look for his family and help him settle in.
If you think Marv might be your dog, please call the shelter as soon as possible.
👉 Meet Marv and see details on Adopt-a-Pet
Gummy Bear
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society
- Phone: (541) 689-1503
- Found on: 11/2/2026
- Found near: V Street & 10th Street, Springfield, OR
- Spayed: Came in not yet spayed
- Status at shelter: New arrival, not on the adoption floor while staff search for her people and help her adjust.
If you recognize Gummy Bear, please reach out to Greenhill right away so she can get back home.
👉 Meet Gummy Bear and see details on Adopt-a-Pet
King
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society
- Phone: (541) 689-1503
- Found on: 11/4/2026
- Found near: 480 East Broadway, Eugene, OR
- Neutered: Came in not yet neutered
- Status at shelter: Very new to the shelter, not yet viewable on the adoption floor while staff look for his family and monitor him.
If you think King could be your missing puppy, contact the shelter as soon as you can.
👉 Meet King and see details on Adopt-a-Pet
If you live in the Eugene/Springfield area, please share these dogs with friends and neighbors. You never know who might recognize a familiar face. If you’re interested in adoption, you can also call Greenhill Humane Society at (541) 689-1503 to ask about their current adoptable dogs and next steps.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.