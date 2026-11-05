🏗️ Eugene engineering jobs with multiple roles at $70K–$125K+

Eugene’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in industrial and infrastructure work. If you’re into boilers, machines, controls, or water systems, there are several solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Sierra Pacific Industries

Location: Eugene, OR (Eugene Sawmill)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$95,000/year

Support boiler operations and maintenance across multiple mills, focusing on water/steam chemistry, testing standards, and troubleshooting issues like corrosion and efficiency losses. This role is great if you have Navy boiler or industrial boiler experience and like a mix of lab work, field work, and travel (up to ~40%) with strong benefits and clear growth paths.

Employer: Sierra Pacific Industries

Location: Eugene, OR (Fabrication Shop)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$115,000/year

Design, rebuild, and improve lumber manufacturing equipment while leading machinists and assemblers in a busy fab shop. Ideal if you know SolidWorks/3D modeling and want hands-on machine design work with low-cost health benefits, 401(k) with match, and room to move up.

Employer: Zen Sherpa LLC (recruiting for a growing industrial manufacturer)

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + 10% annual performance bonus

Lead the team that owns plant electrical power, automation, instrumentation, and controls (PLC/HMI/SCADA/DCS) across multiple production areas. Good fit if you have 8+ years in electrical/controls, 3+ years leading engineers, and want to drive modernization projects with strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Kennedy Jenks

Location: Eugene, OR (hybrid – at least 2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$125,000/year (anticipated range)

Work on municipal water and wastewater projects from planning through construction, coordinating with multiple disciplines and supporting field work. Great if you have 5+ years in water/wastewater, are working toward or already have an Oregon PE, and want a mix of design, project coordination, and site visits with strong benefits and employee-ownership opportunities.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.