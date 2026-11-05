🎨 Eugene Arts & Media Jobs: Multiple Creative Roles Hiring Now

Eugene’s creative scene is busy right now—local TV and nonprofits are hiring people who love storytelling, video, and media. If you’re into cameras, editing, or being on air, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. (KVAL/KMTR)

Sinclair Inc. (KVAL/KMTR) Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

On-air weather role where you anchor forecasts on TV and online, report from the field, and build a strong social and digital presence. Great fit if you have a meteorology degree, experience as a TV weather anchor, and enjoy live shots and breaking weather coverage.

Employer: EastWesticism (non-profit)

(non-profit) Location: Eugene, OR – Hybrid (on-site & field)

Type: Full-time, 10‑month contract (renewable)

Salary: $65,000 for 10‑month term

Benefits: Health insurance, PTO, professional development

Lead high-end video production for educational and wellness programs—direct shoots, film, edit, color grade, and even score custom music. Best for someone with 10+ years of pro video experience, a strong reel with high-reach content, and comfort running projects from concept to final export.

Employer: KEZI

Location: Eugene, OR (in person)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, PTO

Hands-on commercial producer role creating TV spots and digital ads from idea to final cut—writing scripts, shooting, lighting, recording audio, and editing in Adobe Creative Suite. Good match if you have 2–5 years in video/creative services, strong client skills, and can juggle lots of deadlines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often shape roles around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.