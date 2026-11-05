🚌 Eugene transportation jobs with multiple solid driving opportunities

Eugene has a nice mix of local and OTR driving work right now, from new grads to seasoned owner-operators. If you like being on the road (or around cars all day), these are worth a look.

Employer: Chicago-based OTR reefer carrier

Chicago-based OTR reefer carrier Location: Eugene, OR (running all 48 states)

(running all 48 states) Type: Full-time, Owner-Operator (1099)

Pay: 88% of weekly gross, about $10,000–$14,000 gross per week

If you own your truck and want high-paying OTR reefer freight with no forced dispatch, this is a strong option. You can use your own reefer trailer or rent one, and you’ll run under the company’s authority with experienced dispatch and ELD support.

Employer: Growing Chicago-based trucking operation

Growing Chicago-based trucking operation Location: Eugene, OR (OTR)

(OTR) Type: Full-time, 1099

Pay: $0.75 CPM, about 3,000 miles/week, weekly pay

Steady OTR reefer miles in 2022–2023 Freightliner Cascadias with automatic transmissions. Good fit if you have 2+ years CDL-A, want consistent freight, and like working with a supportive dispatch team.

Employer: Chicago-based OTR reefer carrier

Chicago-based OTR reefer carrier Location: Eugene, OR (all 48 states)

(all 48 states) Type: Full-time, Owner-Operator (1099)

Pay: Earn 88% of weekly gross, $10,000–$14,000 weekly gross

Very similar setup to the first listing: you bring your truck, they provide authority, freight, and dispatch. Trailer rental is available if you don’t have a reefer, and there’s no forced dispatch, so you keep more control over your schedule.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers

Location: Eugene, OR (OTR)

(OTR) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,260–$1,500 per week, about 2,500–3,000 miles/week

Designed for recent CDL school grads with at least 120 hours of training and some OTR/regional experience. You’ll get paid OTR training, run long-haul routes, and be home about 2 days after 2 weeks out.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed), no CDL required

Great if you want steady hours and local routes delivering auto parts in company vehicles. Comes with benefits, store discounts, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow in a big, stable company.

Employer: Pro-MotionPix, LLC

Location: Corvallis, Eugene & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, ~8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Pay: $24.00+ per hour (base + per-vehicle photo incentives)

Active, route-based job driving your own car between dealerships to photograph and video vehicles for online listings. Includes paid training, mileage reimbursement, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and no weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the last few questions you have.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.