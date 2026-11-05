📣 Eugene Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles

Eugene has some strong options right now if you like talking with people and closing deals. These roles range from community-focused outreach to high-commission field sales.

Employer: Hibu

Hibu Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $54,000 + uncapped commission; Year 1 OTE $90K–$100K, Year 2 OTE $100K–$120K

This is a field + home-office role selling websites, search ads, social ads, SEO, and more to local small businesses. Comes with auto allowance, phone/internet reimbursement, gas support, bonuses, and extensive paid training so you can grow a high-earning sales career.

Employer: KLCC (via Lane Community College)

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed (includes Lane Community College benefits )

Not listed (includes ) Deadline: Apply by November 22, 2026

Help run membership, donor support, and community events for Eugene’s public radio station. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and like the idea of nonprofit/public media work with some evening and weekend events.

Employer: Comcast

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $46,500; Target total comp $80,500+ with commission

Door-to-door role selling Xfinity residential services in a set territory. You’ll be outside a lot, talking with neighbors, explaining packages, and earning commission with upside for beating your targets, plus access to Comcast’s broader benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.