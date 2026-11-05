🏥 Eugene, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible & High-Pay Roles

Eugene’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level caregiving to six-figure provider roles. If you’ve been thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Vitora Healthcare

Vitora Healthcare Location: Eugene, OR (skilled nursing & long-term care facilities)

(skilled nursing & long-term care facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$200,000+ earning potential

No nights, weekends, or call, plus a predictable daytime schedule and strong autonomy. Great fit if you’re a driven PA who wants high income without burning out your evenings.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America – Valley West

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Full-time, Part-time, PRN Pay: $21.63–$25.10/hr DOE + shift differentials

SNF role with day and evening shifts, new grads welcome, and solid benefits (CEUs, student loan repayment, 401k match, PTO, medical/dental/vision). Good if you want growth and stable hours.

Employer: The US Oncology Network (WVCI)

Location: Eugene, OR (onsite)

Type: Part-time (16 hrs/week)

Pay: $26.00–$29.80/hr

Help secure treatment authorizations for oncology patients in a fast-paced clinic setting. Ideal for someone with at least 3 years of prior auth experience who likes detail-heavy, behind-the-scenes clinical work.

Employer: The US Oncology Network (WVCI)

Location: Eugene, OR (onsite)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00–$32.00/hr

Front-end revenue cycle role verifying benefits and prepping patients for first visits. Good match if you know medical insurance, EMRs, and want steady office hours with medical/dental/vision and 401k.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Eugene, OR

Facility in Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: ~$2,134 per week (travel package)

Travel PT role with day-one benefits, 401k match, CEU reimbursement, and strong recruiter support. Great if you want to explore Eugene while boosting your PT income.

Employer: Hear To You, LLC

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $25.00/hr

Family-owned practice with 40+ years in hearing care, flexible schedule (you set hours between 9–4, Mon–Fri), PTO, and tuition/professional development support. Great for a licensed HIS or audiologist who likes relationship-based care.

Employer: Advantage Dental+

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time (benefits also listed for part-time)

(benefits also listed for part-time) Pay: $21–$24/hr

Front-desk dental role greeting patients, scheduling, and handling insurance and payments. Comes with PTO, 9 paid holidays, quarterly bonuses, scrubs, and strong medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: ADC Testing Centers, Inc

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$22/hr

Hands-on lab role doing blood draws, mobile urinalysis, and specimen processing in a small but growing company. Good if you like variety, multitasking, and direct patient interaction.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri 8–5 with rotating weekends

, Mon–Fri 8–5 with rotating weekends Pay: $21.80+/hr + bonus eligibility

National lab with day-one benefits for 30+ hrs/week, 401k match, stock purchase plan, and strong career advancement paths. Great for someone with phlebotomy and customer service experience.

Employer: Savana Essence Living

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00/hr

Provide ADL support, vitals, and basic care in home or facility settings, with paid sick time and training. A solid entry point if you’re compassionate and want to build healthcare skills.

Employer: Vision To Learn

Location: Eugene, OR area (mobile clinics)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, Contract

Full-time or Part-time, Contract Pay: $85–$90/hr

Serve kids in underserved schools via mobile clinics—no nights, no federal holidays, and flexible schedule with mileage reimbursement. Great for an Oregon-licensed OD who wants mission-driven work.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: ~$1,520/week estimated package

LTC/SNF COTA contract with day-one health benefits, 401k match, travel and housing support, plus their annual Club CoreMed trip program.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A.)

Location: Lane County, OR (home visits + possible telehealth)

Type: Per diem / part-time (min ~25 availability slots/month)

Pay: $120–$140 per in-home visit; telehealth $85/assessment; potential $2,400–$10,000/month

Conduct 60-minute in-home or virtual assessments for Medicare members, focusing on gaps in care and chronic disease management. Good for autonomous NPs who want flexible, community-based work.

Employer: Dungarvin

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting $20/hr with guaranteed raise after 90 days

Work in group homes supporting adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities—ADLs, behavior supports, and community living. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision (eligible roles), 401k match, paid training, and growth paths.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh—Eugene healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.