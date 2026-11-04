👔 Eugene, OR Management Roles with Multiple $60K–$100K+ Openings

Eugene’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in health, fitness, and restaurant growth. Here are a few strong management roles if you’re ready to step up.

Employer: Spyglass Ops (for Absolute Laser MD )

Spyglass Ops (for ) Location: Eugene, OR (on-site, Mon–Fri at 3467 Hilyard St)

(on-site, Mon–Fri at 3467 Hilyard St) Type: Full-time, leadership

Salary: $95,000–$105,000 base + bonus

Run day-to-day operations for a profitable med spa and its advanced-esthetics school while the founder steps into a visionary role. Ideal if you’ve led operations in a med spa/clinical setting, love building systems from scratch, and want clear 30/60/90-day success milestones plus pro ops mentorship.

Employer: Club Pilates (Riser Fitness)

Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time, management

Salary: $60,000 base + commission up to $18,000 (up to $78,000 total)

Lead a busy boutique fitness studio, owning sales, staff, and member experience across four revenue streams. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays) and is great for someone with 2+ years of sales leadership who loves fitness and fast-paced work.

Employer: Carl’s Jr. / Team JCK

Location: Eugene, OR (covers Oregon & Washington)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $66,560–$90,000

Oversee new builds, remodels, and major projects for multiple restaurant brands, from planning through grand opening. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years of construction project management (restaurant/retail a plus) and don’t mind frequent regional travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on what they need and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.