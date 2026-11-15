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📣 Eufaula, AL Sales Roles: Multiple Remote Mortgage Openings
Eufaula’s got some solid remote sales roles right now, especially if you’re strong on the phone and know mortgages. These are commission-driven jobs where your hustle can really pay off.
Mortgage Loan Officer Team Lead – Bring Your Book, Earn Pod Override
- Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)
- Location: Eufaula, AL (Remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (no income caps mentioned)
Lead your own pod of loan officers while still running your own pipeline. This role is built for proven producers who bring in their own business and want override on a team’s production, with 50+ lenders, training systems ready to go, and a national LO community for support.
Mortgage Loan Officer – Live Transfers and Online Leads
- Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)
- Location: Eufaula, AL (Remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (no income caps mentioned)
This seat is all about closing. You get live, pre-screened purchase leads, plus online and AI-matched leads—no cold calling or building a book from scratch. If you know your conversion rate and love turning warm leads into funded loans, this one is worth a click.
If one of these sounds like you, open the link, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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