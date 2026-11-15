Eufaula’s got some solid remote sales roles right now, especially if you’re strong on the phone and know mortgages. These are commission-driven jobs where your hustle can really pay off.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Eufaula, AL (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (no income caps mentioned)

Lead your own pod of loan officers while still running your own pipeline. This role is built for proven producers who bring in their own business and want override on a team’s production, with 50+ lenders, training systems ready to go, and a national LO community for support.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Eufaula, AL (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (no income caps mentioned)

This seat is all about closing. You get live, pre-screened purchase leads, plus online and AI-matched leads—no cold calling or building a book from scratch. If you know your conversion rate and love turning warm leads into funded loans, this one is worth a click.

If one of these sounds like you, open the link, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.