Eufaula’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores adding to their teams. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Eufaula, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach team members, and be one of the top sellers on the floor. This role is hands-on: you’ll help customers, run the register, work outdoors at times, and keep displays and clothing areas looking sharp.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Eufaula, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits mentioned)

Help run the store day to day, support hiring and training, and guide the sales team. Good fit if you’ve got a few years of retail leadership and want growth, paid training, and benefits like health, dental, vacation, and 401(k).

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 986 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula, AL 36027

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean and safe. Great if you want flexible hours, steady customer interaction, and access to benefits like insurance, retirement plans, and educational assistance (eligibility may vary).

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so your name is in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.