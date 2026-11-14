Eufaula’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in home health, infusion, and lab work. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few good roles worth a quick look.

Employer: Soleo Health

Soleo Health Location: Eufaula, AL + surrounding areas (must live within 25 minutes)

Type: Per diem / part-time (about 8–24 hours/week , weekdays)

Per diem / part-time (about , weekdays) Salary: Not listed (offers competitive wages, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) match, PTO)

Home infusion role where you visit patients in their homes, handle IV meds, and teach patients/caregivers how to manage therapy. Good fit if you have home health or home infusion experience, at least 3 years of nursing, and can drive up to 2 hours one way when needed.

Employer: Southeast Alabama HomeCare (LHC Group / Optum)

Location: Eufaula, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $48,175–$72,263 annual total cash target pay $23.16–$34.74 hourly and $27.79–$41.69 per visit point



Home health COTA role helping patients regain function at home, following the OT’s plan of care. You’ll need a current COTA license, driver’s license, and reliable transportation; pay is a mix of hourly and per-visit, with benefits and growth options through the Optum family.

Employer: Medical Center Barbour

Location: Eufaula, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital lab role doing phlebotomy and routine testing under the lab director. Requires an Associate’s degree from an accredited MLT program; ASCP or AMT certification and hospital experience are preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.