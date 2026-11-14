undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Eufaula, AL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Eufaula’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in home health, infusion, and lab work. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few good roles worth a quick look.
Infusion Nurse – Home Infusion (Per Diem)
- Employer: Soleo Health
- Location: Eufaula, AL + surrounding areas (must live within 25 minutes)
- Type: Per diem / part-time (about 8–24 hours/week, weekdays)
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive wages, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) match, PTO)
Home infusion role where you visit patients in their homes, handle IV meds, and teach patients/caregivers how to manage therapy. Good fit if you have home health or home infusion experience, at least 3 years of nursing, and can drive up to 2 hours one way when needed.
COTA – Occupational Therapy Assistant (Home Health)
- Employer: Southeast Alabama HomeCare (LHC Group / Optum)
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $48,175–$72,263 annual total cash target pay
- $23.16–$34.74 hourly and $27.79–$41.69 per visit point
Home health COTA role helping patients regain function at home, following the OT’s plan of care. You’ll need a current COTA license, driver’s license, and reliable transportation; pay is a mix of hourly and per-visit, with benefits and growth options through the Optum family.
MT/MLT – Medical Technologist / Medical Lab Tech
- Employer: Medical Center Barbour
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital lab role doing phlebotomy and routine testing under the lab director. Requires an Associate’s degree from an accredited MLT program; ASCP or AMT certification and hospital experience are preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.