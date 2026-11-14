Euclid’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level shop floor work to engineering and leadership roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Coulter Services

Coulter Services Location: Euclid, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role in aerospace manufacturing, working with advanced casting and machining equipment. You’ll run machines, follow blueprints, check part quality, and learn specialized aerospace processes in a safety-focused, team setting.

Employer: Brennan

Location: Euclid, OH

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu 6:00 AM–3:30 PM, Fri 6:00 AM–12:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on finishing role removing sharp edges and imperfections from metal parts using tools like files, grinders, and deburring knives. Good fit if you have strong attention to detail, can read measurements, and like steady, daytime hours.

Employer: Monteferro USA

Location: Euclid, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 per year

Engineering-focused quality role supporting ISO 9001/14001, LEAN, safety, and continuous improvement in a manufacturing plant. You’ll handle root cause analysis, audits, SOPs, and work with customers and suppliers—ideal if you have an engineering degree and 3+ years in quality or production.

Employer: North American Plastics & Chemicals

Location: Euclid, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $60,000 – $75,000 per year

Lead multiple blown film extrusion lines, manage operators, and drive safety, quality, and output. Best for someone with 2+ years blown film experience and 2+ years in a lead/supervisor role, plus comfort with ERP systems and process improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local plants often grow fast and like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.