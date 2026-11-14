Euclid’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travel techs and advanced practice providers. If you’re looking to stay local or hit the road, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Euclid, OH (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)

Pay: $2,164 – $2,400 per week

This contract MRI Tech role is great if you want strong weekly pay and steady hours. You’ll run MRI scans, focus on patient comfort and safety, and work with Philips MRI systems in a hospital environment.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Euclid, OH (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

Pay: $2,164 – $2,400 per week

Similar pay and duties as the 8-hour option, but with 10-hour day shifts if you prefer fewer, longer days. Benefits start day 1, plus 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Mobile Hyperbaric Centers

Location: Euclid, OH (outpatient HBOT center)

(outpatient HBOT center) Type: Full-time, in-person

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 7:00am–4:00pm

This role is for an MD, DO, NP, or PA who wants a stable weekday schedule and to focus on chronic and non-healing wounds using hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, and professional development support.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.