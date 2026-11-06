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Euclid
🏥 Euclid, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Local Roles
9 days ago
Euclid’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for both travel MRI techs and hands-on caregivers. If you’re in allied health or home care, there are several solid options to check out.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,529/week
- Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
- Location: Euclid, OH
- Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts, 13-week contract (start 11/30/2026)
- Pay: $2,529 per week
This role offers steady daytime hours and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, HSA, referral bonus) with a national travel agency that focuses on allied health pros.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,084/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Euclid, OH
- Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour evening shifts, 13-week contract (start 12/07/2026)
- Pay: $2,084 per week
Evening shift MRI travel contract with day-one health insurance, 401k, CEU and license reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.
Travel MRI Technologist – up to $2,400/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Euclid, OH (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts, 13-week contract (ASAP start, possible extension)
- Pay: $2,164 – $2,400 per week
Hospital-based MRI contract using Philips systems; requires ARRT/ARMRIT/CAMRT, BLS, and 2+ years’ recent MRI experience. Strong benefits, CEUs, and day-one coverage.
Travel MRI Tech – up to $2,679/week
- Employer: Voyage Health
- Location: Euclid, OH
- Type: Travel/Contract, 4x10 day shifts, 13-week contract (ASAP start)
- Pay: $2,545 – $2,679 per week
High-paying MRI travel contract at a leading facility; ideal if you have 2+ years of recent MRI experience and want to boost income while traveling.
Home Health Aide
- Employer: PurposeCare
- Location: Euclid, OH (home-based care)
- Type: Home health, flexible scheduling
- Pay: $16 – $17 per hour
Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes, helping with personal care, meals, mobility, and daily living. Weekly pay, referral bonuses, and growth and training opportunities.
Health Monitor – School Setting
- Employer: Euclid City School District
- Location: Chardon Hills STEM School, Euclid, OH
- Type: Support staff, 10-month work year
- Pay: $16.96 – $18.00 per hour
School-based health support role on a 10-month calendar—good fit if you like working with kids and want school-year hours and district benefits.
Caregiver / Home Health Aide
- Employer: Hope Home Health
- Location: Euclid, OH (in-home care)
- Type: Home care, flexible schedules
- Pay: Not listed
Entry-friendly home care role—no certification required. Weekly pay, health insurance, and quick start for dependable caregivers who want flexible hours.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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