🏥 Euclid, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Local Roles

Euclid’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for both travel MRI techs and hands-on caregivers. If you’re in allied health or home care, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Prime Time Healthcare Location: Euclid, OH

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hour day shifts , 13-week contract (start 11/30/2026 )

Travel, , 10-hour , contract (start ) Pay: $2,529 per week

This role offers steady daytime hours and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, HSA, referral bonus) with a national travel agency that focuses on allied health pros.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Euclid, OH

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour evening shifts , 13-week contract (start 12/07/2026 )

Travel, , 8-hour , contract (start ) Pay: $2,084 per week

Evening shift MRI travel contract with day-one health insurance, 401k, CEU and license reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Euclid, OH (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hour day shifts , 13-week contract (ASAP start, possible extension)

Full-time travel, , 10-hour , contract (ASAP start, possible extension) Pay: $2,164 – $2,400 per week

Hospital-based MRI contract using Philips systems; requires ARRT/ARMRIT/CAMRT, BLS, and 2+ years’ recent MRI experience. Strong benefits, CEUs, and day-one coverage.

Employer: Voyage Health

Voyage Health Location: Euclid, OH

Type: Travel/Contract, 4x10 day shifts , 13-week contract (ASAP start)

Travel/Contract, , contract (ASAP start) Pay: $2,545 – $2,679 per week

High-paying MRI travel contract at a leading facility; ideal if you have 2+ years of recent MRI experience and want to boost income while traveling.

Employer: PurposeCare

Location: Euclid, OH (home-based care)

(home-based care) Type: Home health, flexible scheduling

Home health, flexible scheduling Pay: $16 – $17 per hour

Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes, helping with personal care, meals, mobility, and daily living. Weekly pay, referral bonuses, and growth and training opportunities.

Employer: Euclid City School District

Location: Chardon Hills STEM School, Euclid, OH

Type: Support staff, 10-month work year

Support staff, work year Pay: $16.96 – $18.00 per hour

School-based health support role on a 10-month calendar—good fit if you like working with kids and want school-year hours and district benefits.

Employer: Hope Home Health

Location: Euclid, OH (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Home care, flexible schedules

Home care, flexible schedules Pay: Not listed

Entry-friendly home care role—no certification required. Weekly pay, health insurance, and quick start for dependable caregivers who want flexible hours.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.