🏥 Euclid, Ohio Travel MRI Tech Jobs With Multiple Weekly Pay Options

Euclid’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel MRI techs are in demand. If you’re up for a 13‑week assignment, there are several solid options here with different hours and pay.

Employer: VyTalent Solutions

VyTalent Solutions Location: Euclid, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, ~40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts

Category: MRI Technologist (Allied Health Professional)

Highest listed weekly pay on this list, with full‑time hours. Good pick if you want to maximize income while keeping a standard 8‑hour shift schedule.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Euclid, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, evenings (8‑hr shifts)

Category: MRI Technologist (Allied Health Professional)

Evening shift role with steady full‑time hours and strong weekly pay. Host offers Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and a long list of extra benefits.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Euclid, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 32 hrs/week, evenings (8‑hr shifts)

Category: MRI Technologist (Allied Health Professional)

Great if you want solid pay with 32 hours/week instead of full‑time. MedPro is Joint Commission–certified and offers Day 1 medical, dental, vision, housing options, and 401(k) matching.

Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company

TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company Location: Euclid, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 32 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts

Schedule: Mon–Fri 1:00–19:30 , rotating call 19:30–7:00, plus holidays

Mon–Fri , rotating call 19:30–7:00, plus holidays Requirements: 3+ years MRI experience, ARRT, AHA BLS in hand

Lower weekly rate but clear schedule details and strong experience requirements. Good fit if you’re seasoned and comfortable with call and evening coverage.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—travel agencies often have similar roles nearby with different shifts or start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.