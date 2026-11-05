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🏥 Euclid, Ohio Travel MRI Tech Jobs With Multiple Weekly Pay Options
Euclid’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel MRI techs are in demand. If you’re up for a 13‑week assignment, there are several solid options here with different hours and pay.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,724/week
- Employer: VyTalent Solutions
- Location: Euclid, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, ~40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts
- Category: MRI Technologist (Allied Health Professional)
Highest listed weekly pay on this list, with full‑time hours. Good pick if you want to maximize income while keeping a standard 8‑hour shift schedule.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,533/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Euclid, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, evenings (8‑hr shifts)
- Category: MRI Technologist (Allied Health Professional)
Evening shift role with steady full‑time hours and strong weekly pay. Host offers Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and a long list of extra benefits.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,169/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Euclid, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 32 hrs/week, evenings (8‑hr shifts)
- Category: MRI Technologist (Allied Health Professional)
Great if you want solid pay with 32 hours/week instead of full‑time. MedPro is Joint Commission–certified and offers Day 1 medical, dental, vision, housing options, and 401(k) matching.
Travel MRI Technologist – $1,993/week
- Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company
- Location: Euclid, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 32 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 1:00–19:30, rotating call 19:30–7:00, plus holidays
- Requirements: 3+ years MRI experience, ARRT, AHA BLS in hand
Lower weekly rate but clear schedule details and strong experience requirements. Good fit if you’re seasoned and comfortable with call and evening coverage.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—travel agencies often have similar roles nearby with different shifts or start dates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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