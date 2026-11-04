🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Euclid, OH

Euclid has some solid building and grounds jobs open right now, with steady hours and clear pay listed up front. Good options here if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Euclid, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Keep facilities clean, safe, and secure for Aramark’s clients. This role is active, hands-on work with benefits for eligible employees and room to grow your skills in a big company.

Employer: Euclid City School District

Location: Early Learning Village, Euclid, OH

Type: Full-time, 12‑month position

Full-time, Hours: 6:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Pay: $21.85/hour

Day-shift school custodian role with steady hours all year. You’ll help keep the Early Learning Village clean and safe for students and staff.

Employer: Euclid City School District

Location: ChanceLight Euclid Program, Euclid, OH

Type: Full-time, 12‑month work calendar

Full-time, Hours: 3:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Starting Rate: $15.29/hour

Evening cleaning role in a school program, great if you prefer later hours. You’ll handle general cleaning to keep classrooms and common areas ready for students.

If one of these fits your schedule, don’t wait—click through, skim the full description, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.