Etowah’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially at Starr Regional Medical Center. If you’re an LPN or RN, there are several solid options with strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Starr Regional Medical Center (Starr Regional Health and Rehab)

Starr Regional Medical Center (Starr Regional Health and Rehab) Location: Etowah, TN

Type: Full-time | Days (7am–7pm), rotating weekends

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift LPN role in an 88-bed long term and skilled nursing facility serving Athens and Etowah for 50+ years. You’ll work in a team-focused unit, build long-term relationships with residents and families, and handle hands-on care like meds, wound care, and daily living support. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, disability, 401(k) match, tuition/loan assistance, and wellness programs.

Employer: Starr Regional Medical Center

Starr Regional Medical Center Location: Etowah, TN

Type: Full-time | Nights (7pm–7am)

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift LPN spot on a 24-bed behavioral health unit focused on dementia with behavioral disturbances (age 50+). Low nurse ratio (about 1:7), updated unit, and 24/7 ER physician access. You’ll support intake/discharge, gather patient info, and provide direct care under RN supervision. Includes comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and wellness perks.

Employer: Starr Regional Medical Center / Lifepoint Health®

Starr Regional Medical Center / Lifepoint Health® Location: Etowah, TN

Type: Listed as Part-time on LinkedIn; description notes Full-time | Days (7am–7pm), rotating weekends

Listed as on LinkedIn; description notes Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus for qualified applicants

RN role focused on wound care in the Long Term Care unit, with a mix of bedside care, documentation, and ensuring compliance with wound care protocols. You’ll collaborate with the care team, help manage equipment and supplies, and stay current with wound care standards. Comes with sign-on bonus, plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, disability, paid family leave, 401(k) match, tuition/loan assistance, and wellness programs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.