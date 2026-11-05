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Etowah
📅 Intro to Podcasts class for adults at Etowah Library
6 days ago
📅 Learn How to Find and Listen to Podcasts
Curious about podcasts but not sure where to start? The Etowah Library is hosting an Intro to Podcasts class to help you out.
In this in-person session, you’ll learn how to access, search for, and follow podcasts that match your own interests.
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Time: 10:00am – 11:00am (Eastern Time)
- Location: Etowah Library – Program Room, Etowah Branch
- Who: Adults
- Registration: Required
If you’ve been wanting to get into podcasts or help a friend or family member learn, this is a simple, beginner-friendly way to start. Be sure to register ahead of time to save your spot.
More Info: Intro to Podcasts - LibCal - ...
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