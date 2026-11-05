📅 Intro to Podcasts class for adults at Etowah Library

📅 Learn How to Find and Listen to Podcasts

Curious about podcasts but not sure where to start? The Etowah Library is hosting an Intro to Podcasts class to help you out.

In this in-person session, you’ll learn how to access, search for, and follow podcasts that match your own interests.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, Time: 10:00am – 11:00am (Eastern Time)

(Eastern Time) Location: Etowah Library – Program Room , Etowah Branch

, Etowah Branch Who: Adults

Registration: Required

If you’ve been wanting to get into podcasts or help a friend or family member learn, this is a simple, beginner-friendly way to start. Be sure to register ahead of time to save your spot.