📅 Estill Springs Board Meeting: Hiring, Grants & Reports

📅 The Estill Springs Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM at 308 S. Main St., Estill Springs, TN 37330.

The meeting will start with the call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, and an invocation, then the Board will vote on approving minutes from the October 1, 2026 regular meeting.

Next are department reports. The Police Department will give its monthly report and ask to hire Jadon Wood and Jose Velasquez. The Fire, Sanitation, and Water Departments will each present their monthly reports as well.

After that, the Aldermen will share reports and comments, including Vice-Mayor Davis, Alderman Taylor, Alderman Thomas, and Alderman Day.

In the Mayor’s Report, the Mayor plans to:

Recommend Jonathan Baker as Street/Sanitation Supervisor

as Ask to hire Dana Douglas as Water Plant Operator/Supervisor

There is no old business. Under new business, the Board will:

Review the September 2026 Financial Report

Consider Resolution #26-462 to join the Public Entity Partners “Property Conservation” Grant Program

There is a Citizens section on the agenda where residents may speak before the meeting is adjourned.