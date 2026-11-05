🏥 Estherville, IA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN, LPN & PT Openings

Estherville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in both hospital and long‑term care. If you’re a nurse or therapist, there are a few strong roles worth a look right now.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Reliant Rehabilitation Location: Estherville, IA (skilled nursing facility setting)

(skilled nursing facility setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed) + $2,500 sign-on bonus for full-time

Hands-on rehab work with residents in a SNF, plus a big focus on growth: clinical ladder, company-paid continuing education, and strong therapist-led support. Good fit if you like autonomy, mentoring PTAs, and want flexible schedules with full benefits.

Employer: Avera Health – Avera Holy Family Hospital

Location: Estherville, IA

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts (days/evenings/nights/weekends/holidays)

Pay Range: $24.50 – $48.50/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Bonus: May be eligible for up to $20,000 sign-on bonus

Hospital Med Surg role on a multidisciplinary team, caring for a wide mix of patients and sharpening your acute-care skills. Comes with day‑1 PTO for eligible hires, retirement match up to 5%, and strong training and mentorship.

Employer: Estherville Community Care Center

Location: Estherville, IA

Type: Full-time NOC & Part-time Day shifts available

Bonus: $4,000 sign-on bonus (LPN)

Nursing role in a long‑term care community, with a strong mix of direct resident care and leadership. You’ll supervise CNAs, manage meds and treatments, and help shape care plans while supporting residents’ dignity and quality of life.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers can tweak shifts or roles for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.