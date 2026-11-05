undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Estherville, IA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN, LPN & PT Openings
Estherville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in both hospital and long‑term care. If you’re a nurse or therapist, there are a few strong roles worth a look right now.
Physical Therapist – Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation
- Location: Estherville, IA (skilled nursing facility setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed) + $2,500 sign-on bonus for full-time
Hands-on rehab work with residents in a SNF, plus a big focus on growth: clinical ladder, company-paid continuing education, and strong therapist-led support. Good fit if you like autonomy, mentoring PTAs, and want flexible schedules with full benefits.
Registered Nurse (RN) or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) | Med Surg
- Employer: Avera Health – Avera Holy Family Hospital
- Location: Estherville, IA
- Type: Full-time, rotating shifts (days/evenings/nights/weekends/holidays)
- Pay Range: $24.50 – $48.50/hour, depending on experience
- Bonus: May be eligible for up to $20,000 sign-on bonus
Hospital Med Surg role on a multidisciplinary team, caring for a wide mix of patients and sharpening your acute-care skills. Comes with day‑1 PTO for eligible hires, retirement match up to 5%, and strong training and mentorship.
LPN/RN – Long-Term Care (FT NOC & PT Day)
- Employer: Estherville Community Care Center
- Location: Estherville, IA
- Type: Full-time NOC & Part-time Day shifts available
- Bonus: $4,000 sign-on bonus (LPN)
Nursing role in a long‑term care community, with a strong mix of direct resident care and leadership. You’ll supervise CNAs, manage meds and treatments, and help shape care plans while supporting residents’ dignity and quality of life.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers can tweak shifts or roles for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.