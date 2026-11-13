Estero’s retail and service scene is busy, and several well-known brands are hiring. If you like helping people and working on a team, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Teachers Federal Credit Union

Teachers Federal Credit Union Location: Estero, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help members with everyday banking, from deposits to loans, while guiding them toward their financial goals. This role is great if you have branch or customer service experience and want strong benefits like PTO, 401(k) contribution, medical, and 100% paid dental & vision.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Estero, FL (33928)

Type: Part-time (listed as part time in posting)

(listed as part time in posting) Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face that helps shoppers find the right tech, from TVs to laptops. You’ll get training, an employee discount, competitive pay, and access to benefits and PTO based on your status.

Employer: Altar'd State / Vow’d Weddings

Location: Coconut Point – Estero, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with brides to style head-to-toe wedding looks in a fun, celebratory setting. Perfect if you love fashion, events, and weekend shifts, and want to build local connections with wedding vendors and small businesses.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.