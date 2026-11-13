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Estero
🍽️ Estero FL Food Service Jobs – Multiple Line Cook Openings
7 days ago
Estero’s restaurant scene is busy, and kitchens are hiring. If you’ve got solid back-of-house skills, there are several good options right now.
Line Cook – Fresh Seafood Focus
- Employer: Real Seafood Company
- Location: Estero, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- This spot features a big variety of fresh-caught fish and seafood in a high-volume setting. Offers paid time off (starts right away), medical for full-time, flexible schedules, meal benefits, holiday pay, employee discounts, and room to grow.
Line Cook / Pasta – Fine Dining Italian
- Employer: Ristorante Farfalla
- Location: Estero, FL (must live in Fort Myers, Estero, Bonita Springs, or Naples)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal, Temporary
- Salary: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour (DOE)
- Dinner-only hours (4:30pm–9:30pm in season) in an open-kitchen, fine dining Italian restaurant. Looking for 6+ years’ experience, strong pasta timing, sauté and grill skills, with excellent hourly pay, employee perks, incentives, training, and a provided dinner meal.
Marlin Bar Line Cook
- Employer: Tommy Bahama
- Location: Estero, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Join a growing brand with a laid-back, polished vibe and real career growth as their food & beverage concepts expand. Offers competitive pay, discounts on retail/food/drink, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and generous PTO for eligible full-time staff.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re at the top of the list.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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