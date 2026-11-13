Estero’s restaurant scene is busy, and kitchens are hiring. If you’ve got solid back-of-house skills, there are several good options right now.

Employer: Real Seafood Company

Real Seafood Company Location: Estero, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed This spot features a big variety of fresh-caught fish and seafood in a high-volume setting. Offers paid time off (starts right away), medical for full-time, flexible schedules, meal benefits, holiday pay, employee discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: Ristorante Farfalla

Ristorante Farfalla Location: Estero, FL (must live in Fort Myers, Estero, Bonita Springs, or Naples)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal, Temporary

Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal, Temporary Salary: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour (DOE)

Dinner-only hours (4:30pm–9:30pm in season) in an open-kitchen, fine dining Italian restaurant. Looking for 6+ years’ experience, strong pasta timing, sauté and grill skills, with excellent hourly pay, employee perks, incentives, training, and a provided dinner meal.

Employer: Tommy Bahama

Tommy Bahama Location: Estero, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Join a growing brand with a laid-back, polished vibe and real career growth as their food & beverage concepts expand. Offers competitive pay, discounts on retail/food/drink, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and generous PTO for eligible full-time staff.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.