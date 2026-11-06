🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Estero, FL

Estero’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work and lots of chances to learn new skills. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused jobs.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Estero, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts at a popular steakhouse and help run the floor or kitchen during busy hours. This role is great if you have strong communication skills and want leadership experience, weekly pay, and access to a big benefits package after a year.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Estero, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook made-from-scratch dishes in a busy kitchen with a tight team. You’ll get weekly pay, flexible schedules, and training that can help you move up in the restaurant world.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Estero, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the key link between the kitchen and guests, checking plates for accuracy and quality before they go out. Good fit if you’re organized, fast, and like keeping things running smoothly during rushes.

Employer: Juice Society Cafe

Location: Estero, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Make fresh juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls in a wellness-focused cafe. This is a year-round role with at least 20 hours/week, an employee discount, flexible schedule, and steady hours during busy holiday seasons.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.