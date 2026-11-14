Upgrades at the Estacada Water Treatment Plant are underway and will continue through summer 2027, temporarily lowering water production from about 1.7 million gallons per day to 1 million gallons per day. Residents are asked to help by saving water, including turning off irrigation when possible, fixing leaks, and using less water at home. Learn more about how the plant works and the project: video, water conservation tips: cityofestacada.org/departments/public-works/water-conservation, and project updates: cityofestacada.org/resource-dir/water-treatment-plant-update.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Estacada - Government