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Estacada
Families Turn Out for Estacada Trick-or-Trot
12 days ago
The City of Estacada reports a strong turnout for its special Halloween Day Trick-or-Trot event, with many families and children taking part in costume. The city thanked the RACE committee and event volunteers for helping run the event and making the day fun for participants.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Estacada - Government
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