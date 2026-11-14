⚠️ Water plant upgrades mean lower capacity through summer 2027

The City is upgrading its Water Treatment Plant, and construction is now underway.

During this work, the plant’s water production will drop from about 1.7 million gallons per day to 1 million gallons per day through summer 2027.

Because of this lower capacity, the City is asking everyone in Estacada to help conserve water:

Turn off your irrigation systems and let the rain do the watering

and let the rain do the watering Fix any leaks around your home or business

around your home or business Be mindful of everyday water use (shorter showers, full loads of laundry, etc.)

The City has also shared a video that explains how the plant works and what’s happening during construction.

Every bit of conservation helps keep water service reliable while these important upgrades are completed.