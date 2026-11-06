Estacada Tree Lighting Vendor Applications Open

City of Estacada is now accepting vendor applications for the upcoming Tree Lighting event, with a deadline of November 23. Vendor booths must fit one of these categories: alcohol, food, arts and crafts, fine art, farm, beauty/fashion products, garden, or produce; 501(c) non-profits that offer a free children’s activity with no sales may request a fee waiver. Space is limited and assigned first-come, first-served, and applications will close once the maximum number of vendors is reached; apply here: Tree Lighting Vendor Application.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Estacada - Government