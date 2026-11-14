🚨 Essex Harbormaster boosts search and rescue skills

Officer Joseph Fedullo, Deputy Harbormaster for the Town of Essex, has completed the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) five-day Boat Operator Search and Rescue (BOSAR) course.

This intensive training, taught by the Massachusetts Environmental Police and funded through FEMA, covered:

Incident command and search planning

Sweep widths and drift calculations

Night operations

Electronic navigation

Crew resource management

Chief Thomas P. Shamshak Jr. says this advanced training will directly improve safety on the Essex River, Chebacco Lake, and nearby Cape Ann waters by giving the department nationally recognized, interagency-compatible search and rescue skills.

This new certification adds to Officer Fedullo’s USCG captain’s license and POST certification, and goes beyond basic harbormaster requirements. The Harbormaster team has also trained with the Essex Fire Department in swift water and ice rescue, and remains committed to providing top-level emergency response for Essex residents and visitors.