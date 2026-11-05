🏥 Essex, CT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings Now

Essex’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in clinics and in-home care. Here are several local roles where you can help patients close to home.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: Essex Village, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate imaging equipment, position patients, and support providers with clear diagnostic images in a patient-centered, community-focused setting. Good fit if you’re confident with EMR documentation, radiation safety, and want a stable clinical role.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Essex Village, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role running diagnostic imaging, documenting in the EMR, and working closely with providers. Ideal if you’re a credentialed rad tech who likes quality-improvement work and keeping equipment in top shape.

Employer: Caring Companions, LLC

Location: Essex, CT (in-home care)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour, based on experience and assignment

Provide personal care, companionship, and light housekeeping for a female client in Essex, plus other seniors within about 20 minutes of your home. You’ll need a driver’s license and vehicle; perks include 401(k), flexible schedule, paid training, mileage reimbursement, and advancement opportunities.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.