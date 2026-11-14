📢 County studying Poorhouse Park land for future uses

Essex County is hiring an environmental consulting firm to study a county-owned property (Poorhouse Park) and help guide how it may be used in the future.

The chosen firm will:

Review environmental conditions , including wetlands, waterways, wildlife habitats, soils, and topography

, including Look at historical and cultural resources and existing utility infrastructure

and Identify which areas are best suited for recreation, public facilities, conservation, or other uses

The final report will include detailed environmental findings, GIS maps, and conceptual land-use recommendations to support long-term planning and community investment.

Qualified environmental consulting firms are encouraged to review RFP 26-001 Poorhouse Park and submit proposals through the County’s procurement portal, following all listed submission requirements.