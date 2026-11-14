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📢 Essex County seeks firm for Poorhouse Park environmental study
📢 County studying Poorhouse Park land for future uses
Essex County is hiring an environmental consulting firm to study a county-owned property (Poorhouse Park) and help guide how it may be used in the future.
The chosen firm will:
- Review environmental conditions, including wetlands, waterways, wildlife habitats, soils, and topography
- Look at historical and cultural resources and existing utility infrastructure
- Identify which areas are best suited for recreation, public facilities, conservation, or other uses
The final report will include detailed environmental findings, GIS maps, and conceptual land-use recommendations to support long-term planning and community investment.
Qualified environmental consulting firms are encouraged to review RFP 26-001 Poorhouse Park and submit proposals through the County’s procurement portal, following all listed submission requirements.
More Info: Request for Proposal: Environmental Assessment and...
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