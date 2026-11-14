📢 Essex County Sheriff’s Department wins 2 statewide awards

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department in Middleton has earned two major awards from the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association for its work in rehabilitation and staff training.

The department’s Education Program , run with Northern Essex Community College (NECC) , was named Program of the Year . In 2025 , it served 1,300+ students , helped 17 people earn high school equivalency (plus 16 more by July 2026 ), achieved an 85% HiSET pass rate (above the 72.4% state average ), awarded 135 college credits , and supported 179 job placements and 41 vocational placements .

, run with , was named . In , it served , helped (plus ), achieved an (above the ), awarded , and supported and . Captain Richard Ferrari, a 19-year correctional veteran and Executive Officer of the Essex County Correctional Facility, was named Training Officer of the Year for expanding and improving the Front Line Supervision Training Program used by multiple counties.

The Sheriff’s Department notes that Essex County now has the lowest one-year reincarceration rate in Massachusetts at 13.5%, which they link to education, treatment, workforce development, and reentry services.