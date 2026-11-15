ITALY, MILAN – FEBRUARY 21, 2026: Ilia Malinin of the United States performs during the Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf exhibition gala at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS at Milano Ice Skating Arena 2026 Winter Olympics: Figure Skating PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAt113 20260221_zaa_t113_904 Copyright: xPeterxKovalevx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press

After a difficult Olympic experience, Ilia Malinin is ready to begin a new chapter in figure skating. The American star entered the 2026-27 season with a fresh mindset, new programs, and a desire to enjoy competing again. His return at the 2026 Skate America was one of the most awaited moments of the Grand Prix season.

The three-time world champion had not competed since winning the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships in March. His future in the sport also looked uncertain after the Olympics. Ilia Malinin admitted that the experience had taken a lot out of him. However, his latest appearance showed that he was ready to move forward.

Before his short program at Skate America, Malinin spoke with Andrea Joyce about his mindset and what he was most excited about in the new season.

Joyce pointed out that he had spoken a lot during the off-season about finding his love for skating again. She then asked how he felt about competing as he prepared for a completely new season.

Malinin replied, “I’m very excited. It feels like I haven’t competed in a while, but I’m gonna say this in one sentence. The big potato here is that I’m gonna indubitably try my best”

After spending months away from the competitive stage, he was ready to give his best effort again.

Joyce also asked what he was looking forward to the most after the drama of the Olympic season and at the start of a new four-year cycle.

“I’m looking forward to the audience. That’s the biggest thing I’m looking forward to,” Malinin explained. “I feel as the season goes on, the short program is going to be really easy to skate, because I feel so much energy from the crowd.”

The crowd’s reaction clearly matters to him. It could also help him feel more comfortable with his new routine as the season progresses.

Malinin’s break from competition did not follow a reported injury. Instead, he needed time after a difficult Olympic season.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, he helped the United States win gold in the team event. However, his individual men’s singles event ended very differently.

Malinin entered the free skate in first place after the short program. But he struggled during his final performance and finished eighth overall. The result also ended his incredible 14-event winning streak, which had started in 2023.

The disappointment affected him deeply. In an interview with NBC Sports, Malinin said, “It will forever be known as the worst day of my life.”

He also admitted that the Olympic season had “really just burned me out.”

After winning the World Championships in March, Malinin wasn’t even sure he wanted to keep competing. In May, he spoke to USA Today Sports about the possibility of taking a break.

“It’s just off of feeling, I think is the best way to put it. If I feel like I want to get back to competing, then sure. If not, then I guess not. So it’s really just gonna see how everything leads up to that moment,” Malinin said.

Eventually, Malinin decided to return. He also took part in the Stars on Ice tour before beginning his preparations for the new season.

His return at Skate America was therefore more than just another competition. It marked his first major step towards moving past the disappointment of the Olympics.

Ilia Malinin began his 2026-27 season at Skate America in Everett, Washington, on November 13. He started strong, scoring 96.74 points in the men’s short program. According to the Olympics report, Japan’s Sota Yamamoto finished second with 91.29 points, while Mexico’s Donovan Carrillo scored 86.49 to take third place.

Malinin landed a quadruple flip and a triple Axel but made a small mistake on his quadruple Lutz combination. He put one hand on the ice and completed only a double toe loop. Despite this error, he took the lead with a 5.45-point advantage heading into the free skate.

A new approach after Olympic disappointment

Malinin’s time away from competition also gave him a chance to think about the kind of skater he wanted to become.

For years, fans have known him as the “Quad God” because of his incredible ability to land quadruple jumps. His technical skills have made him one of the most exciting names in figure skating.

However, he now wants people to see more than just his jumps.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Ilia Malinin explained, “I was trying to let go of the part of me that was worried about what people would say or the expectations of people. Just letting a more vulnerable, more natural behavior for me (come out).”

He also introduced a new nickname, “Chaos God,” alongside his established Quad God identity.

His new programs also reflect this change.

For his short program, Malinin chose Karl Jenkins’ Cantata Memoria: For the Children. The music pays tribute to the victims of the January 2025 plane crash that killed 67 people, including 28 members of the American figure skating community.

Meanwhile, his free skate features music from the Blue Eye Samurai soundtrack.

“The way I approached this season was trying to have the hardest programs in the world,” he told NBC Sports.

He further explained, “I think they are definitely a step up into a much bigger evolution of my skating.”

After a difficult Olympic experience, Ilia Malinin wants to challenge himself technically while also showing a different side of his personality.

At just 21, Malinin has already achieved a lot in figure skating. He has won three consecutive World Championships (2024-2026), three Grand Prix Final titles, and four US national championships. He also helped the United States win team gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The American made history as the first skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition. He also became the first to land seven clean quadruple jumps in a single program at the 2025 Grand Prix Final.

Malinin will next compete at the 2026 NHK Trophy in Tokyo, Japan, from November 27-29. The event will give him another chance to earn Grand Prix points and secure a place in the 2026 Grand Prix Final. The Grand Prix Final will take place in Chongqing, China, from December 10-13, with the top six skaters in each discipline qualifying.

However, Malinin’s focus goes beyond winning medals. He wants to enjoy skating again, improve his performance, and connect with fans. His journey towards the 2030 Winter Olympics has already begun, but his mindset looks different this time.

After the difficult Olympic experience in Milan, he wants to show a more natural and confident side of himself. Malinin has already proven his talent on the ice. Now, fans will be eager to see what this new chapter brings.

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