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Matthew Richardson faced the newly crowned world champion on Friday night -his first race in months, and a chance to answer questions about his absence. Months away from competition, a broken shoulder and an ongoing British Cycling investigation had turned what promised to be a landmark season into a frustrating one. But at the London 3 Day event, the British sprinter found a familiar way to make headlines: beating his longtime rival, Harrie Lavreysen.

The 27-year-old faced the newly crowned world champion at Lee Valley VeloPark in his first competitive appearance since British Cycling withdrew him from the World Track Cycling Championships in October. And despite the questions surrounding his absence from the sport, Richardson delivered a commanding performance, winning their head-to-head contests by an overall score of 4-1.

The evening began with a reminder of why Richardson had been regarded as one of track cycling’s fastest men. He won the flying 200m in 9.624 seconds, comfortably beating Lavreysen. The time was some way off his world-record mark of 8.857 seconds, set in August 2025, but the result gave the Brit an early boost against a formidable opponent.

The pair then went head-to-head in a best-of-three sprint series. Richardson dropped the opening race but recovered to win the next two. In the deciding contest, he used his track awareness to dive down the track and catch Lavreysen off guard before accelerating away to secure the victory. He later added a win in the 500m time trial, rounding off the night with a 4-1 advantage.

Lavreysen had arrived in London after a dominant World Championships in Shanghai, where he claimed gold in the sprint, keirin, and team sprint. Richardson, meanwhile, had been left watching from home after his withdrawal from the British squad. Friday’s result therefore offered a timely reminder of the rivalry that has shaped some of the biggest moments in both riders’ careers.

Richardson appeared to enjoy being back in competition, telling spectators during an on-track interview, “I felt really good out there to be back racing and putting the legs to good use. We are a close match-up wherever we go, and tonight was no different.”

The reception was measured, with the crowd greeting him with polite applause and cheers. Still, his performance did the talking as he defeated one of the sport’s biggest names.

Investigation continues to overshadow Richardson’s season

However, the result cannot be separated from the circumstances surrounding Richardson’s return. His appearance at the London event, which is not organised by British Cycling, marked his first race since the governing body removed him from its World Championships team.

According to The Times, the investigation began after a fellow rider lodged a formal complaint over an allegedly offensive image Richardson had shared with other male team members. The newspaper has also reported seeing messages in which the cyclist appeared to use the n-word on six occasions, alongside offensive references to Asian people and homophobic remarks. These remain allegations, and the investigation has not yet reached a publicly announced conclusion.

The timing of the complaint has also raised questions within the British cycling setup. The Times reported that a team member raised the matter before the Commonwealth Games in July, while Richardson remained selected for the World Championships and was available for media interviews before travelling to China. British Cycling eventually withdrew him shortly before the competition began.

The governing body has maintained that it takes allegations of harassment, bullying, and discrimination seriously and handles complaints through its established procedures. Richardson, for his part, has acknowledged the seriousness of the reports and promised to cooperate.

“I will cooperate fully with its processes,” he said in October. “I assure everyone that I will do so properly, and appropriately and with contrition for the feelings of anyone who might be affected.”

The investigation was not the only setback Richardson faced in 2026. His campaign had already suffered a major blow in July when a crash during a keirin race in Japan left him with a broken shoulder. The injury ruled him out of the Commonwealth Games, and he later expressed frustration that Japanese rider Gento Suzuki had not apologized for the incident.

It was a particularly disappointing turn after a strong start to the year. Richardson had won both the sprint and keirin titles at the European Championships in February, beating Lavreysen in each final and ending the Dutchman’s seven-year unbeaten run in individual sprint events at major championships.

His rise had been just as remarkable. After representing Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he collected two silver medals and a bronze, Richardson switched allegiance to Great Britain later that year. He then broke the nine-second barrier in the flying 200m in 2025, setting a world record and strengthening expectations around his future in British colors.

Alongside his partner, Olympic champion Emma Finucane, he has been seen as part of Britain’s exciting next generation of track cycling talent. But while Friday’s performance showed that his speed remains intact, the bigger questions are still waiting beyond the finish line. Richardson may have beaten Lavreysen in London, but his return to the sport’s biggest championships will depend heavily on the outcome of the investigation.

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