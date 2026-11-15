CHICAGO, USA – August 8: Lexie Hull 10 Indiana Fever is seen during the WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever at the United Center on Saturday, August 8 in Chicago, USA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xShainaxBenhiyoun/SPPx Sportspressphoto_SPR202810 ©IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull averaged 5.2 points per game during the 2026 WNBA season tells us only part of the story. Looking back on her campaign, the fifth-year guard highlighted the defensive work, rebounding and energy plays that shaped her contributions to Indiana. While Hull scoring average might seem low, her postseason interview reveals why that number misses her real impact.

Hull opened up about her experience during herexit interview on the Fever’s YouTube channel, while reflecting on her 2026 campaign and her goals ahead of 2027. Her remarks highlight how she views her role in Indiana, while her 2026 season statistics provide further context.

“Whether the shot’s not falling or not, I know that my impact on the game is more than what happens on the offensive side. It’s playing defense, getting those energy plays, rebounding, all of those things.”

Lexie Hull, apart from her scoring, averaged 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game across the 2026 regular season with the Indiana Fever. While those figures offer a factual snapshot of her nightly statistical production within the team’s rotation, those baseline numbers alone do not individually capture every defensive assignment, energy play, or rebounding battle she discussed during her postseason interview.

Hull emphasized that players can influence games even when their shots are not falling. She said her focus was showing up every day and trying to impact the game positively. That approach underscored her distinction between offensive production and the contributions she makes elsewhere on the court.

Despite this, a player at Hull’s level is constantly looking for ways to improve their game and have a more significant impact on her team. And this is precisely what Hull is aiming to do.

What Lexie Hull Wants to Improve Before 2027

Lexie Hull’s non-scoring contributions took place within a historic offensive season for Indiana, which finished the 2026 regular season at 28–16 to secure the No. 6 playoff seed and set a new franchise record for regular-season wins. In its official regular-season recap, the team noted that the Fever averaged 96.0 points per game, which Indiana identified as the highest-scoring single-season offense in WNBA history at that time. Hull’s own comments, however, focused on contributions she believes extend beyond scoring.

Hull’s emphasis on the defensive end is also supported by formal recognition from earlier in her professional career outside the WNBA. According to her official Athletes Unlimited athlete profile, she received the 2023 Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball Defensive Player of the Year award and was selected to that season’s All-Defensive Team. While that recognition came from Athletes Unlimited rather than the WNBA, it aligns directly with the value Hull highlighted when reflecting on 2026.

Even while taking pride in her defensive work and hustle plays, Hull acknowledged in her interview that she still has plenty of room to improve.

“So proud of that this year, but obviously there’s a lot of room for improvement on the offensive side,” she said. “I think being more efficient from three-point range as well as two-point range, but being more aggressive, too. So I think this year for sure there’s things to look back on and be proud of, but there’s also a lot of opportunity to get better. So, I’m excited about that for this offseason.”

This was Hull’s third postseason, and it was her worst as well. She played career-low minutes, while averaging career lows in points, rebounds, and assists over the three playoff games she played (3.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 0.7 APG).

Hull’s season-end reflection arrived shortly after Indiana’s 2026 campaign concluded in the first round of the WNBA playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces. After dropping the series opener, the Fever forced a deciding Game 3 by earning a 99–89 victory in the second game. Las Vegas then won the deciding contest 94–83 on October 1 to end Indiana’s season, turning Hull’s attention toward what she can carry into the offseason.

Looking ahead, Hull remains proud that she continued to show up and make a positive contribution even when the offensive side was not going her way. At the same time, she is not dismissing offense, having identified specific areas she wants to sharpen before 2027. Excited about the opportunity to improve this offseason, Hull aims to preserve her two-way contributions while building greater offensive consistency.

Trending Articles

The post “More Than What Happens On The Offensive Side”: Lexie Hull Reflects on 2026 Season With Indiana Fever, Sets Sights on What She Wants to Improve appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.