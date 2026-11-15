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The Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop, which lasted more than four hours, disrupted travel plans across major sports leagues, including the NFL, NHL, and college football. The NBA was also caught up in the chaos, with the Cleveland Cavaliers having to deal with a hectic travel schedule ahead of their back-to-back games, eventually departing only on Saturday. The situation prompted guard Donovan Mitchell to express his frustration, even suggesting that he would have preferred the game to be cancelled. However, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins was far from pleased with Cavs’ star’s reaction.

Before the FAA’s issue, the original plan was to leave Miami late Friday night. But a change in schedule meant the team was even searching for a hotel. Head coach Kenny Atkinson even said they were ready to “sleep on the bus.” Fortunately, they got the reservation in the same hotel. Still, they reached Cleveland with about 8 hours for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. That’s why Donovan Mitchell wanted the game to be canceled.

“This is unprecedented,” Mitchell said on Friday, following the 133-121 loss to the Heat. “Back-to-back. Three-hour flight. It was already going to be a tough one. But if they say we have to play then we have to play.”

“Me, personally, yeah for sure,” preferring the league to cancel against the Mavs. This statement reached Perkins’ timeline on X. And the former Celtics champion was not impressed. After all, they had far fewer overall facilities compared to the current generation of hoopers.

“Soft as hell!!! Doing all that crying… leave some room for the babies,” Perkins tweeted.

But the issue raised by Donovan Michell was real. Reports indicated they were scheduled for an 8 a.m. Saturday morning bus ride to the airport and a 9 a.m. flight. This meant the Cavs didn’t land in Miami until 11:30. Their tip-off at Rocket Arena was at 7:30 p.m.

Cavaliers decided to not play Donovan Mitchell, who was ruled out due to a left knee bruise. And they opted to sit their three other starters from Friday night. James Harden (left calf), Jarrett Allen (right knee), and Peyton Watson (right hamstring) were also ruled out. Already on the sidelines was Evan Mobley, who had already missed his second consecutive game due to a left big toe sprain.

“I do think you have more internal conversations,” said Atkinson before tip-off. “Sports science, athletic training, front office, there’s a lot of thought that goes into it, and I know our default is player care and player health, above all. That’s how we approach things, and we put everything into the conversation. You have to come up with decisions, and I know our first priority is what’s in the best interest of player health and player care long-term.”

While the head coach and the Cavaliers opted to rest their player, fans inside the arena were not impressed. They booed loudly when the inactive players were announced.

The 19,432 in attendance saw Meleek Thomas, Tyrese Proctor, Jaylon Tyson, Mario Hezonja, and Thomas Bryant start for Cleveland against Dallas. The Cavs’ current form of 2-5 since opening the year with a 4-2 record also resulted in the fans’ reaction. But the mood inside the Rocket Arena changed.

Despite resting their starters, including Donovan Mitchell and playing with just 8 players, the Cavs were level with the Mavericks 33 after the first quarter. Then they outscored Dallas 38-20 in the second frame, establishing a 71-53 lead at halftime. At the time, four players had at least 13 or more points. Jaylon Tyson (15), Thomas Bryant (14), Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas had 13 each.

Eventually, they kept their rhythm and beat the Mavericks 127-117. Kyrie Irving, on his return to the Rocket Arena, scored 34 points; Cooper Flagg added another 18, but it was enough.

Tyrese Proctor led the way with an impressive 24 points, 10 assists, and 11 rebounds, while Jaylon Tyson contributed 18 points, four assists, and four rebounds.

Mario Hezonja added 22 points, four assists, and seven rebounds, while Meleek Thomas chipped in with 20 points, two assists, and four rebounds. Thomas Bryant also delivered a strong performance with 19 points, three assists, and 11 rebounds. Norchad Omier recorded a season high of 27 minutes and did not disappoint with his 13 points, two assists, and eight rebounds.

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