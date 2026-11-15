NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 9, 2025 Frisco, TX, USA Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Frisco The Star TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRaymondxCarlinxIIIx 20250709_rtc_cb2_3431 ©IMAGO/Imagn Images

Coaches often find themselves in the middle of the action during a college football game, whether they are giving instructions, checking on players, or making sure everyone is ready to get back on the field. But sometimes, it is the little things they do that catch everyone’s attention. One such moment during Colorado’s latest game gave fans a closer look at the bond between the head coach and his players.

The incident happened on Friday night, November 13, when the Buffaloes welcomed Houston to Folsom Field. As the game went on, cameras picked up an unexpected moment on the Colorado sideline. Instead of simply calling a player over or asking someone else to help, the head coach got down on one knee to take care of a small problem himself. The clip soon started making the rounds on social media.

“Prime tying Domata Peko Jr.’s shoe,” CBS News Colorado sports anchor Romi Bean shared the video recently on X.

Credits: IMAGO

The player in the clip was senior defensive end Domata Peko Jr. Cameras caught Deion Sanders bending down to tie his shoelaces before Peko Jr. headed back onto the field. The young player appeared to appreciate the gesture, and he later shared a message of his own on social media.

“I’m Blessed to have a Coach that treats us all like One of his own!! You the man Coach prime and always will be Man! Im ready to die behind you on the field ANYTIME ANYWHERE! ❤️🤞🏽” Peko Jr. wrote on X, replying to the same post.

The moment quickly caught the attention of Colorado fans, with many enjoying the sight of Sanders looking after one of his players. Peko Jr. is the son of former NFL defensive tackle Domata Peko, who spent 15 seasons in the league and was also part of Colorado’s coaching staff in 2025.

The younger Peko joined Colorado in 2026 after playing at College of the Canyons and Ventura College. He made his college debut with the Buffaloes against Weber State in September and has since been part of the team’s defensive rotation.

This is not the first time Sanders has stepped in to help a player with something as simple as tying their shoes. During a Colorado spring practice in April 2024, he noticed a player struggling with his laces and decided to take care of it himself. Sanders told him, “I got you, I got you,” before turning back to the team and encouraging the defense to get back to work.

The moment came on a memorable night for the Buffaloes. Colorado entered the matchup as the underdog against Houston but managed to turn things around after falling behind 20-7. Sanders’ team fought back to secure a 42-32 victory at Folsom Field, giving the program an important result as it continues its push toward bowl eligibility.

After the game, Sanders spoke about the effort his players showed, especially when they were trailing early. He made it clear that he was pleased with how they stayed in the fight rather than giving up when the game became difficult.

“Overall, God, they’re resilient. I told you guys there’s no quit in them within the vicinity of this team,” Sanders said.

He also spoke about the support from Colorado fans, who rushed onto the field after the final whistle to celebrate with the team. The win moved the Buffaloes to 4-6, leaving them needing two more victories to become bowl eligible.

While the result against Houston gave Colorado plenty to celebrate, the video of Sanders tying Peko Jr.’s shoelaces offered a different moment from the night. And judging by the player’s response, the small gesture was something he won’t forget anytime soon.

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