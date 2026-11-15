December 4, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: MERAB DVALISHVILI 20-4 of Tbilisi, Georgia during UFC 323 press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20251204_zsp_o117_023 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

In-ring fights, war of words, off-ring physical altercations–the feud between Merab Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov clan has seen it all. However, for the first time, the rivalry has seen a semblance of calm and consideration, as the Georgian called on the authorities in Abu Dhabi to release his rivals following their recent violent hotel brawl.

“If you can, I would say Abu Dhabi government, or whoever can do it, please release those guys,” said Dvalishvili right after his RAF win over Marlon Moraes in Abu Dhabi. “And please let them out. Please, please. Because we are just fighters. This same thing can happen. But I want them out, please.”

Dvalishvili’s request comes after he and Usman Nurmagomedov seemingly crossed the point of no return when the PFL lightweight champion and several members of his entourage became involved in an all-out brawl with the Georgian and his friend, Saba Lazishvili, in the lobby of the Yas Hilton Hotel in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The brawl erupted while the former UFC bantamweight champion was giving an interview ahead of his scheduled appearance at RAF Abu Dhabi. Footage of the altercation spread rapidly across social media, showing Usman Nurmagomedov approaching Merab and slapping him before the situation escalated into an all-out brawl between the two sides. Dvalishvili and Lazishvili were left badly bruised and battered as a result of the attack from Usman and his friends.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 10, 2020: Russian MMA fighters, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov L and Usman Nurmagomedov at Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Memory Tournament Fight Nights Global/GFC at Irina Viner-Usmanova Rhythmic gymnastics, Rhythmische Sportgymnastik, RSG Center. Sergei Savostyanov/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0E682D

The authorities subsequently arrested 10 people in connection with the incident, including Merab and Usman. Things did not turn out well for Usman Nurmagomedov and his associates. On November 13, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicted 10 people in connection with the altercation.

Six defendants, including Usman, received six-month prison sentences, fines of 300,000 AED each, and deportation orders to be carried out after serving their sentences. Two other individuals filming the incident were also sentenced to six months in prison and fined 300,000 AED each for violating privacy laws by filming and publishing footage of the brawl.

Dvalishvili and Lazishvili, meanwhile, were among two individuals who avoided prison time after being let off with just a fine of 50,000 AED each for disturbing public security.

While it was Khabib’s cousin who was seen landing the first blow on Dvalishvili in the widely circulated footage, the Georgian’s longstanding rivalry is primarily with his older brother, Umar Nurmagomedov. The two fighters had a heated buildup to their UFC 311 clash in January 2025, where Dvalishvili successfully defended his UFC bantamweight title with a unanimous decision victory, handing Umar his first professional MMA loss.

The rivalry did not end when the two left the Octagon.

Their respective camps have continued to exchange hostilities, with another altercation involving Dvalishvili and a member of the Nurmagomedov camp reportedly taking place at the presser for RAF Georgia in August this year.

However, despite the ugly scenes in Abu Dhabi and the uncertainty surrounding his participation, Merab Dvalishvili still made it to the wrestling mat against Marlon Moraes. And he certainly made the most of the opportunity.

Merab Dvalishvili dominates Marlon Moraes despite hotel brawl

The altercation could have disrupted the focus of any fighter, particularly with the injuries Dvalishvili sustained during the incident. But the Georgian was all business when he finally stepped onto the mat at Etihad Arena.

The 35-year-old faced former UFC opponent Marlon Moraes in a catchweight crossover wrestling match at RAF Abu Dhabi. The two had previously met inside the Octagon at UFC 266 in 2021, where Dvalishvili recovered from an early scare to stop the Brazilian in the second round.

This time, the Georgian needed even less time to get the job done. Dvalishvili secured a fall against Moraes just 1 minute and 30 seconds into the opening period, taking his RAF record to 3-1. It was an impressive result, particularly considering the events that had unfolded just days earlier.

It was also a successful night for Dvalishvili’s friend and teammate, Saba Lazishvili, who defeated UFC legend Urijah Faber by points in his RAF debut.

Lazishvili’s appearance on the card came after the promotion removed Umar Nurmagomedov from his scheduled matchup against Faber following the hotel incident and the ensuing legal proceedings. The 21-year-old Georgian stepped in as his replacement, giving him an opportunity to compete on the same card as Dvalishvili.

Importantly, Umar’s removal from the event should not be taken as confirmation that he was among the six people sentenced to prison in the hotel brawl case. The available court reporting did not establish his involvement in the incident or identify him among the defendants.

Dvalishvili’s victory over Moraes also comes after a difficult stretch in his wrestling and MMA career. The Georgian suffered his first RAF loss against Henry Cejudo in their rematch in August, having previously defeated the former UFC double champion in the wrestling promotion.

He also dropped his UFC bantamweight title to Petr Yan at UFC 323 in December 2025, losing their five-round trilogy bout by unanimous decision. He recently lost their trilogy bout at UFC 333 last month, effectively closing the doors on getting back his title anytime soon.

Now, with a dominant RAF victory behind him, Dvalishvili has also delivered an unexpected message to the very camp that has had so much hostility toward him.

His request for the release of Usman Nurmagomedov and the other imprisoned individuals is a notable departure from the tensions that have defined the rivalry. However, the court has already handed down its sentences, and they remain in prison at the moment. However, whether the authorities will consider his appeal remains to be seen.

For now, the Georgian appears more interested in putting the incident behind him than prolonging the feud. As for Usman Nurmagomedov, the six-month prison sentence and subsequent deportation order could have significant implications for his MMA future, especially with him about to enter free agency.

Trending Articles

The post Merab Dvalishvili Calls for Usman Nurmagomedov’s Release From Abu Dhabi Prison After RAF Victory appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.