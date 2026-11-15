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When a constant presence in the team building leaves for their final abode, it always hurts. Dr. Gary Dorshimer’s passing was just that for the Eagles and the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers. He was someone who used to go beyond the usual to build connections with almost everyone who walked through the doors to seek help.

Dorshimer passed away on Saturday, per reports. A cause of death has not been released publicly. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and son, Geoff.

“The Eagles organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Gary Dorshimer, who served as the team’s head internist for nearly two decades, and extends its condolences to his friends and family,” the team said on X.

The cause of Dorshimer’s death has not been revealed yet. CBS also said it contacted Penn Medicine for a statement but had not received a reply.

Dr. Gary Dorshimer served as the Philadelphia Eagles’ team internist and the Philadelphia Flyers’ team doctor for nearly 20 years. He also served as section chief of General Internal Medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital and as a clinical associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, per his bio on the UPenn page.

During his time with the Eagles, Dorshimer played an important role in looking after several players. In September 2011, quarterback Michael Vick suffered a concussion during a game. Dorshimer was among the doctors who took care of him that night, as Eagles head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder confirmed.

Dorshimer also helped defensive tackle Mike Patterson after he suffered a seizure during practice in August 2011, which was linked to a suspected pre-existing brain condition. Tests eventually helped doctors discover an abnormal group of blood vessels near Patterson’s brain, known as an arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

Another Eagles player who received medical attention was tight end Brent Celek. He suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit during a game in December 2012 and briefly lost consciousness.

Beyond his work with the Eagles, Dorshimer served as the Medical Director of the Philadelphia Flyers. He also worked as an assistant primary care sports medicine physician for the Philadelphia 76ers and as a team sports medicine physician for the Philadelphia Union.

“We are deeply saddened to hear [of] the passing of team physician, Dr. Gary Dorshimer, today,” Flyers governor Dan Hilferty said in an official statement. “Dr. Dorshimer took exceptional care of our players and their families, coaches, and entire staff over the span of several decades and was always on call whenever the team needed him.”

He had worked with the Flyers since the 1980s, and was with the Eagles until after their Super Bowl run in 2017, when the team parted ways with him and shook up the medical staff.

Dr. Gary Dorshimer’s work in sports medicine extended further. He also served as an associate program director for the Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship Program at both the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Dorshimer’s medical journey began when he earned his degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1981. He then completed his internship and residency at Pennsylvania Hospital.

In 1984, after serving as Chief Medical Resident, he joined an internal medicine practice in Philadelphia. During this time, he learned from experienced doctors who helped shape his approach to treating patients.

Dorshimer also received recognition for his work in sports medicine. In November 2015, he received the Dick Vermeil Award from the Otho Davis Scholarship Foundation. The award recognizes a person’s lifetime contributions to sports medicine.

Through years of hard work and perseverance, Dorshimer built a reputation as one of the most experienced medical professionals associated with the Eagles. Now, the team and the wider Philadelphia sports community are mourning his loss.

“Dr. Dorshimer not only treated but took the extra time to get to know and comfort every patient he saw during a career which spanned over 40 years,” Hilferty’s statement read. “He will be truly missed by all that knew him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Deborah, and son Geoff, during this incredibly difficult time.”

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